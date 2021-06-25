Remember the Ladies: Women not eligible to hold state office

As many will recall, about two years ago, I was attacked for holding to and endeavoring to live every aspect of my life by the Truth of God’s Word as found in the Bible. This was done in an apparent attempt to discredit me following my appointment as special prosecutor to handle a couple of politically charged matters in Davidson County. A summary of the attack is that it was alleged that I am unfit to serve as District Attorney and to remain an attorney in Tennessee because I taught the Word of God regarding homosexuality from the pulpit of a church in Houston, Texas at a Bible conference primarily for pastors sponsored by a seminary as well as my expressing my theological belief regarding Islam while commenting on another individual’s Facebook post in my personal capacity. Amazingly, this simple exercising of my God-given, constitutionally protected rights so upset certain groups of people that I made local, national, and international news and I had to fight their efforts to have me disbarred for the last two years. Throughout that time, I promised many to keep them informed as the battle progressed and to notify them of the outcome. I could never remember all the people to whom I made that promise and this is my attempt to keep those promises.