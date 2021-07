Automakers are beginning to commit to electrification in various regions around the world, but for now, it seems that Europe will be among the first to ditch ICE vehicles altogether. Ford has already said that its European lineup will be completely all-electric by 2030 or possibly sooner, and has a roadmap to achieve that goal. Now comes word that Volkswagen will stop selling ICE vehicles in the region by 2035, according to a new report from Reuters.