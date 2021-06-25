Cancel
Apple Valley, MN

Watchdog Walkers event returns in Apple Valley

By Patty Dexter
hometownsource.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Apple Valley Police Department hosted its Watchdog Walker event June 22 at Kelley Park in Apple Valley. The event was canceled in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Watchdog Walkers is a crime awareness program that encourages dog walkers and walkers of all kinds to assist the Apple Valley Police Department as extra “eyes and ears” of the community. By watching for and reporting suspicious activity, residents are helping to keep their community safe. A large portion of police arrests are a direct result of a resident’s phone call, according to the department. The Watchdog Walker event featured a reduced-fee veterinary clinic and representatives from various pet-friendly services offering free samples, products and services for dogs.

