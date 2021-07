Several screening options are available for colorectal cancer (CRC), such as stool-based tests like the guaiac fecal occult blood test (gFOBT), fecal immunochemical test (FIT), and the multi-targeted stool DNA test (FIT-DNA). Visual screenings are also available in the form of colonoscopy. The FOBT is done every one to two years. While annual testing is common in the U.S., European countries and Canada opt for biennial testing. In the past, using FOBT screenings has shown reductions in CRC mortality, but the trials did not have sufficient evidence to also study all-cause mortality. However, these studies did not account for compliance adjustments and the effects of screening on varied ages and sex.