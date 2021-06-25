MTN DEW Officially Unveils Cake-Flavored Soda, Here's How to Get Yours
The rumors are true — MTN DEW Cake-Smash is a real soda, and it's on the way. Weeks after product designs for a cake-flavored MTN DEW surfaced online, the fan-favorite soda brand confirmed it's a real item set for release. Coinciding with the launch of MTN DEW Cake-Smash, the brand is launching the "DEW Do-Over Sweepstakes" to celebrate the moments many missed due to the various COVID-related lockdowns over the past year.comicbook.com