MTN DEW Officially Unveils Cake-Flavored Soda, Here's How to Get Yours

By Adam Barnhardt
ComicBook
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rumors are true — MTN DEW Cake-Smash is a real soda, and it's on the way. Weeks after product designs for a cake-flavored MTN DEW surfaced online, the fan-favorite soda brand confirmed it's a real item set for release. Coinciding with the launch of MTN DEW Cake-Smash, the brand is launching the "DEW Do-Over Sweepstakes" to celebrate the moments many missed due to the various COVID-related lockdowns over the past year.

