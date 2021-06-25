Cancel
Xbox Game Pass Twitter Account Teases Yakuza Spin-Off Judgment

By Tanner Dedmon
ComicBook
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like the Yakuza spin-off game Judgment is coming to Xbox Game Pass in the future if the latest teases from the service’s Twitter account are being interpreted correctly. The Twitter account posted a lengthy list of characters who star in different Xbox Game Pass games before posting the solution to the puzzle immediately afterwards which revealed that the protagonist of Judgment, Takayuki Yagami, was among the list of characters.

