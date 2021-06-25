Jennifer Garner Is A Doting Mom While Rocking A Maxi Dress To Get Son Samuel, 9, At Swim Practice
Jennifer Garner looked fabulous in a navy dress as she picked up her nine-year-old son from swim practice on June 24. Jennifer Garner, 49, was incredibly chic as she gave her son, Samuel Garner Affleck, 9, a lift from his swim practice in Brentwood on Wednesday, June 23. She wore a flowing navy-blue collared dress with a simple white pattern, along with Gucci sneakers that had the word “Loved” emblazoned on the side in gold. Jennifer also accessorized by sporting a pair of sunglasses, a simple brown face mask, and an Apple Watch with a rainbow-band.hollywoodlife.com