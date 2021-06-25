Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Minneapolis, MN

Derek Chauvin sentenced to 22.5 years for the murder of George Floyd

By Janelle Griffith
NBC News
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS — Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murder in the death of George Floyd, was sentenced Friday to 22 and a half years in prison, closing a chapter on a case that sparked global outrage and protests. Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill said the sentence...

www.nbcnews.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Minneapolis, MN
Crime & Safety
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keith Ellison
Person
George Floyd
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Facebook
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
PoliticsPosted by
UPI News

Minnesota AG asks judge to modify sentencing memo for Derek Chauvin

July 9 (UPI) -- Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has requested a Hennepin County judge to modify the sentencing memorandum of former police officer Derek Chauvin to indicate that children who witnessed the death of George Floyd were traumatized. Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer, was sentenced to 22 and...
LawRadar Online.com

Convicted Murderer Derek Chauvin Ordered To Register As ‘Predatory Offender’, Prohibited From Possessing Guns After Being Sentenced To 22.5 Years In Prison

Former police officer Derek Chauvin will be forced to register as a "predatory offender" in whatever state he chooses to live in after serving out his 22.5-year prison sentence. According to court documents obtained by Radar, the judge presiding over Chauvin's sentencing last week did not only order time behind...
Minneapolis, MNMinneapolis Star Tribune

Readers Write: Derek Chauvin's sentence, policing and the Legislature, police unions

What is the goal of imprisonment in this country? It is to punish and rehabilitate. In the case of Derek Chauvin, he will be punished for his violence against another human being, and rightfully so ("Chauvin term is 22.5 years," front page, June 26). Rehabilitation, however, will remain a question mark. Chauvin will also continue to be restricted to a form of solitary confinement while occasionally being allowed inside a courtroom for upcoming appeals. So far, he has kept his sanity throughout this horrendous, self-inflicted ordeal. Due to possible threats on his life he will remain in isolation for months and years, making his life pure torture. Consequently, severe mental illness is the probable outcome and a justifiable punishment for killing a local citizen ... I suppose. Sadly, George Floyd's family, Derek Chauvin, and of course, taxpayers are all the losers here because of Chauvin's despicable act. Case closed.
Chicago, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Attorney General Raoul Issues Statement Regarding Derek Chauvin Sentencing

CHICAGO – Attorney General Kwame Raoul today issued the following statement in response to the sentencing of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Judge Peter Cahill sentenced Chauvin to 22.5 years in prison for the murder of George Floyd. “George Floyd’s murder served as a reckoning for the nation and a catalyst that forced each of us to ask ourselves whether we have done enough to fight racism and inequality in our criminal justice system. While today’s Continue Reading

Comments / 27

Community Policy