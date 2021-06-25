Brittany Matthews Shows Off Intense Workout Of Squats & More 4 Months After Giving Birth
Patrick Mahomes’ fiance Brittany Matthews has given fans a look at her workout routine, sharing a video from her home gym just 4 months after welcoming her daughter. Brittany Matthews, 25, is looking happier than ever! The new mom welcomed her first child, Sterling Skye Mahomes, with football player Patrick Mahomes in February, and is back in the gym working on her fitness. The certified trainer gave fans a glimpse at her gym routine, which involved squats, rows, and plenty of weights. “Full Body Werkkkkkkkk,” she captioned the clip, noting that she did “10-15 reps, 3-4 Rounds.” In the June 24 video, Brittany rocked a black crop top and high waisted cheetah print leggings, along with orange trainers.hollywoodlife.com