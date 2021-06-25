Cancel
When is Data considered Big Data?

 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBig Data refers to large amounts of data from areas such as the internet, mobile telephony, the financial industry, the energy sector, healthcare etc. and from sources such as intelligent agents, social media, smart metering systems, vehicles etc. which are stored, processed and evaluated by using special solutions [1]. The...

Computersarxiv.org

Several Typical Paradigms of Industrial Big Data Application

Industrial big data is an important part of big data family, which has important application value for industrial production scheduling, risk perception, state identification, safety monitoring and quality control, etc. Due to the particularity of the industrial field, some concepts in the existing big data research field are unable to reflect accurately the characteristics of industrial big data, such as what is industrial big data, how to measure industrial big data, how to apply industrial big data, and so on. In order to overcome the limitation that the existing definition of big data is not suitable for industrial big data, this paper intuitively proposes the concept of big data cloud and the 3M (Multi-source, Multi-dimension, Multi-span in time) definition of cloud-based big data. Based on big data cloud and 3M definition, three typical paradigms of industrial big data applications are built, including the fusion calculation paradigm, the model correction paradigm and the information compensation paradigm. These results are helpful for grasping systematically the methods and approaches of industrial big data applications.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

How do I select a big data solution for my business?

Since big data consists of structured and unstructured data which is constantly growing in size, common software doesn’t have the ability to process and manage it. That’s why choosing the right big data solution is essential to make a data-driven organization function safely and thrive. To select a suitable big...
towardsdatascience.com

Data Strata

Uncovering neutrality and transparency in data visualisation. This essay looks into the matters of neutrality and transparency in. data visualisation design. More specifically, it disaggregates the several “data strata” involved in the production and consumption of data visualisation, of which, amongst the numeric and visual, the designer is also one; and subsequently proposes how each stratum should contribute to seeing data and its visualisations as subjective rather than objective practices. Finally, it touches upon the accountability that the designer and responsibility that the reader hold when engaging with a piece of data visualisation design.
Softwaredatasciencecentral.com

De-constructing Use Cases for Big Data Solutions

Big data analytics are used in the tremendously big, varied data groups that include organized and unorganized data from many separate bases, and all over the various sizes from terabytes to exabytes. Data pertaining to a massive amount of data in both the organized and unstructured formats may be referred...
Data PrivacyEurekAlert

Big data are no substitute for personal input in surveys

When the analysis of digital data reaches its limits, methods that focus on observations made by individuals can be useful. In contexts such as the coronavirus pandemic, a method called human social sensing can elicit information that is difficult to obtain from digital trace data. Prof. Frauke Kreuter at Ludwig-Maximilians-Universitaet (LMU) in Munich is now using this method with the global "Covid Trends & Impact Survey" to predict the course of the pandemic.
Computersarxiv.org

Scalable Traffic Predictive Analysis using GPU in Big Data

The paper adopts parallel computing systems for predictive analysis in both CPU and GPU leveraging Spark Big Data platform. The traffic dataset is adopted to predict the traffic jams in Los Angeles County. It is collected from a popular platform in the USA for tracking information on the road using the device information and reports shared by the users. Large-scale traffic data set can be stored and processed using both GPU and CPU in this Scalable Big Data systems. The major contribution of this paper is to improve the performance of machine learning in distributed parallel computing systems with GPU to predict the traffic congestion. We show that the parallel computing can be achieve using both GPU and CPU with the existing Apache Spark platform. Our method can be applicable to other large scale datasets in different domains. The process modeling, as well as results, are interpreted using computing time and metrics: AUC, Precision and Recall. It should help the traffic management in Smart City.
Fordtowardsdatascience.com

Data’s big whiff

How to escape our dashboard rat race, learn from data, and love the job again. Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me. Fool me a thousand times, and I might be a data scientist, answering the same ad hoc questions I answered a month ago, wondering why I’m still not working on more interesting projects despite building more dashboards than a Ford factory and writing enough documentation to land a golf cart on the moon.
Healthophthalmologytimes.com

Natural language processing pairs with big data curation

Knowledge of tools used in data interpretation helps clinicians trust accuracy of findings. Artificial intelligence (AI) is permeating society, directing everything from the “products you may like” portion of an e-commerce site to a GPS suggesting a faster route to your destination. One of the fastest growing areas for AI...
Global Big Data Market

Global Big Data Market to Reach $234.6 Billion by 2026. SAN FRANCISCO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A new market study published by Global Industry Analysts Inc., (GIA) the premier market research company, today released its report titled "Big Data - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics". The report presents fresh perspectives on opportunities and challenges in a significantly transformed post COVID-19 marketplace.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Big Data Platform Market Next Big Thing: Major Giants Microsoft, Teradata, IBM

Advance Market Analytics released a new market study on Global Big Data Platform Market with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures spread through Pages and easy to understand detailed analysis. At present, the market is developing its presence. The Research report presents a complete assessment of the Market and contains a future trend, current growth factors, attentive opinions, facts, and industry validated market data. The research study provides estimates for Global Big Data Platform Forecast till 2026*.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

How to spend your time when you are waiting for a Data Analysis Output

Some suggestions to not waste your time when your computer is running your preferred algorithms and you are waiting for results. The job of the data scientist is very challenging: your knowledge must span from data mining to data analysis up to data visualisation. You never stop. However, what happens...
ScienceNature.com

Big Data in Nephrology

A huge array of data in nephrology is collected through patient registries, large epidemiological studies, electronic health records, administrative claims, clinical trial repositories, mobile health devices and molecular databases. Application of these big data, particularly using machine-learning algorithms, provides a unique opportunity to obtain novel insights into kidney diseases, facilitate personalized medicine and improve patient care. Efforts to make large volumes of data freely accessible to the scientific community, increased awareness of the importance of data sharing and the availability of advanced computing algorithms will facilitate the use of big data in nephrology. However, challenges exist in accessing, harmonizing and integrating datasets in different formats from disparate sources, improving data quality and ensuring that data are secure and the rights and privacy of patients and research participants are protected. In addition, the optimism for data-driven breakthroughs in medicine is tempered by scepticism about the accuracy of calibration and prediction from in silico techniques. Machine-learning algorithms designed to study kidney health and diseases must be able to handle the nuances of this specialty, must adapt as medical practice continually evolves, and must have global and prospective applicability for external and future datasets.
5 Big Data Problems and How to Solve Them

Emerging Tech Development & Consulting: Artificial Intelligence. Advanced Analytics. Machine Learning. Big Data. Cloud. “Big Data has arrived, but big insights have not.” ―Tim Harford, an English columnist and economist. A decade on, big data challenges remain overwhelming for most organizations. Since ‘big data’ was formally defined and called the...
Computersarxiv.org

How Big Should Your Data Really Be? Data-Driven Newsvendor and the Transient of Learning

We study the classical newsvendor problem in which the decision-maker must trade-off underage and overage costs. In contrast to the typical setting, we assume that the decision-maker does not know the underlying distribution driving uncertainty but has only access to historical data. In turn, the key questions are how to map existing data to a decision and what type of performance to expect as a function of the data size. We analyze the classical setting with access to past samples drawn from the distribution (e.g., past demand), focusing not only on asymptotic performance but also on what we call the transient of learning, i.e., performance for arbitrary data sizes. We evaluate the performance of any algorithm through its worst-case relative expected regret, compared to an oracle with knowledge of the distribution. We provide the first finite sample exact analysis of the classical Sample Average Approximation (SAA) algorithm for this class of problems across all data sizes. This allows to uncover novel fundamental insights on the value of data: it reveals that tens of samples are sufficient to perform very efficiently but also that more data can lead to worse out-of-sample performance for SAA. We then focus on the general class of mappings from data to decisions without any restriction on the set of policies and derive an optimal algorithm as well as characterize its associated performance. This leads to significant improvements for limited data sizes, and allows to exactly quantify the value of historical information.
How Big Data Can Help Personalize Your Ecommerce Store

Data is everywhere. Every single detail you have ever provided online, from your address to the advertisements you’ve clicked on, is stored by browsers and applications. There will hardly be anyone who hasn’t been followed by ads for the same products they’ve searched for earlier. Is it a bad thing?
Computersarxiv.org

Semantic Intelligence in Big Data Applications

Today, data is growing at a tremendous rate and, according to the International Data Corporation, it is expected to reach 175 zettabytes by 2025. The International Data Corporation also forecasts that more than 150B devices will be connected across the globe by 2025, most of which will be creating data in real-time, while 90 zettabytes of data will be created by the Internet of Things devices. This vast amount of data creates several new opportunities for modern enterprises, especially for analysing the enterprise value chains in a broader sense. To leverage the potential of real data and build smart applications on top of sensory data, IoT-based systems integrate domain knowledge and context-relevant information. Semantic Intelligence is the process of bridging the semantic gap between human and computer comprehension by teaching a machine to think in terms of object-oriented concepts in the same way as a human does. Semantic intelligence technologies are the most important component in developing artificially intelligent knowledge-based systems since they assist machines in contextually and intelligently integrating and processing resources. This Chapter aims at demystifying semantic intelligence in distributed, enterprise and web-based information systems. It also discusses prominent tools that leverage semantics, handle large data at scale and address challenges (e.g. heterogeneity, interoperability, machine learning explainability) in different industrial applications.
The Big Impact of Big Data on Businesses Today

Emerging Tech Development & Consulting: Artificial Intelligence. Advanced Analytics. Machine Learning. Big Data. Cloud. The business impact companies are making with big data analytics is driving investment in digital transformation across the board. Faced with multiple waves of disruption in a COVID-19 world, almost 92% of companies are reporting plans...
SoftwareCIO

Migrate Workloads and Get to Google Cloud Faster with VMware SD-WAN and Google Cloud VMware Engine

The world is changing. Companies now employ a distributed enterprise, extending from campus headquarters to employees’ home offices. However, as enterprises integrate this change, traditional WAN architectures hinder workload migration to the cloud, whilst also impacting productivity levels of remote employees, who are consuming more SaaS-based applications than ever before. To overcome this tremendous challenge, users are leveraging VMware and Google’s combined solution: Google Cloud VMware Engine (GCVE).

