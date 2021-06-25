When is Data considered Big Data?

A huge array of data in nephrology is collected through patient registries, large epidemiological studies, electronic health records, administrative claims, clinical trial repositories, mobile health devices and molecular databases. Application of these big data, particularly using machine-learning algorithms, provides a unique opportunity to obtain novel insights into kidney diseases, facilitate personalized medicine and improve patient care. Efforts to make large volumes of data freely accessible to the scientific community, increased awareness of the importance of data sharing and the availability of advanced computing algorithms will facilitate the use of big data in nephrology. However, challenges exist in accessing, harmonizing and integrating datasets in different formats from disparate sources, improving data quality and ensuring that data are secure and the rights and privacy of patients and research participants are protected. In addition, the optimism for data-driven breakthroughs in medicine is tempered by scepticism about the accuracy of calibration and prediction from in silico techniques. Machine-learning algorithms designed to study kidney health and diseases must be able to handle the nuances of this specialty, must adapt as medical practice continually evolves, and must have global and prospective applicability for external and future datasets.