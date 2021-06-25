Cancel
Westminster, SC

Man on tractor dies from gunshot to back in South Carolina

The Associated Press
WESTMINSTER, S.C. (AP) — A man using a tractor to cut down brush in a South Carolina field was found shot to death with his tractor still running, investigators said.

The wife of 62-year-old Danny Smith found him slumped over in the driver’s seat of his tractor Wednesday evening after it ran into woods in a field near Westminster, Oconee County Sheriff Mike Crenshaw said in a statement.

An autopsy found Smith had been shot in the back about four to six hours before his body was found, Coroner Karl Addis said.

Deputies haven’t determined if Smith was intentionally shot or hit by a stray bullet. They are asking anyone around Westminster who heard gunshots Wednesday or saw something unusual to call them.

