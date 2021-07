ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say a St. Louis University security guard fatally shot a man near campus after a confrontation with the man.

The shooting happened about 1 a.m. Friday about one block north of campus. Police say the 66-year-old security guard confronted the man about being armed. The guard shot the man during the confrontation.

Police say two guns were found on the deceased man.

An investigation continues.