Warning: Spoilers ahead for the MAFS Matchmaking Special. For some Married at First Sight fans, getting a new season is enough. But Lifetime is ready to take your love of a show about people who get married without meeting each other up a few notches. On July 7, 2021, the MAFS Matchmaking Special will air to give fans a look at the season ahead as well as the couples featured before they're matched up.