Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Daytona Beach Shores, FL

Remodeled 6th-floor condo is in Tuscany Shores

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis gorgeous Tuscany Shores condominium has been remodeled from top to bottom. This sixth-floor gem has both northeast and northwest corners, so you can enjoy oceanfront views from the balcony and living room, as well as views of the sunsets over the Halifax River. Top-tier and custom finishes provide a warm feel that's impossible to describe. There is travertine tile, crown molding, hurricane shutters on every window and rounded corners throughout. This kitchen boasts granite countertops, natural cherry soft-close cabinets, tumbled-marble backsplash, newer stainless-steel appliances and recessed lighting. Tumbled-marble accents continue in all three bathrooms, the master bath has a large custom shower, and the parking space is wired for an electric-car charger. Tuscany Shores is a highly desirable boutique condominium community, with 33 units – three per floor. Security cameras and security entry codes in the elevator make the building as safe and secure as it is beautiful. Enjoy the outdoor beachside pool, fitness room and clubhouse.

www.news-journalonline.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Real Estate
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
Business
Local
Florida Real Estate
City
Daytona Beach Shores, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Recessed Lighting#Realtors#Condo#Fitness#Tuscany Shores#Adams Cameron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Top US general in Afghanistan stepping down

The top U.S. commander leading forces in Afghanistan is reportedly set to step down on Monday, as the Pentagon's withdrawal effort from the region nears completion. Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, who has led the U.S.’s involvement in Afghanistan for nearly three years, will relinquish command during a ceremony in Kabul, The Washington Post and Reuters reported.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans advance elections bills in special session

Texas Republicans advanced two elections bills this weekend in a special session, as they work to pass sweeping legislation that would impose a number of restrictions at the ballot box. Members of the Texas legislature have been sparring over the measures as Republicans work to pass an elections overhaul bill...
NBAPosted by
Reuters

Bucks trounce Suns to cut NBA Finals deficit to 2-1

July 11 (Reuters) - The Milwaukee Bucks scorched the Phoenix Suns 120-100 in Game Three of the NBA Finals on Sunday in front of an electric home crowd, cutting the deficit in the best-of-seven series to 2-1. The Bucks had not been at their best in the previous two games...

Comments / 0

Community Policy