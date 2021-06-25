'Paradise' location means peaceful living

You'll be in the lap of luxury in this Vermont home. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Where to begin describing this Stowe estate? Part mansion, part art retreat, part vacation home, and part private park, this luxury home sits nestled in the Vermont countryside, surrounded by a pond and greenery. With mountains in the distance, you’ll never be far from the slopes if skiing is your thing, while the surrounding woodlands provide prime opportunities for leaf-peeping once the fall rolls around. But you may never want to leave the grounds, as this 68-acre mansion holds just about everything you could need.