Real Estate

'Paradise' location means peaceful living

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe address says it all. Located on Paradise Circle, this incredible riverfront home offers a serene environment. This gorgeous nearly quarter-of-an-acre waterfront property features lush, tropical landscaping, a courtyard picnic area and an oversized dock, with two boat hoists. Upstairs, there are two bedrooms, two baths and a spacious balcony, overlooking the beautiful backyard and river. The downstairs has a bonus room, with a large open lanai that faces the river, as well as space with garage doors for all your big toys. The inner-and-outer dock is grandfathered in from revised regulations on dock size. With views of the river and nature, this little private paradise is great for entertaining or just relaxing. With the furniture included, you can move in and start living the dream.

