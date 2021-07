Weeks after publicly censuring Steve Bernal for his handling of a state sheriff’s convention, the Monterey County Board of Supervisors has fired another shot at the sheriff. In a letter to the state Fair Political Practices Commission, the supervisors asked for an investigation to determine whether Sheriff Bernal might have personally profited when the Sheriff’s Department leased a fleet of undercover cars from a car rental company that had donated cars and buses for use at the 2019 sheriff’s conference in Monterey.