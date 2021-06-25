Cancel
5-acre equestrian estate is horse lover’s dream

Cover picture for the articleNestled on five acres of gorgeous pastures and oak trees, this equestrian’s dream home features 11-foot ceilings, wood-laminate floors, a fireplace and French doors, overlooking the back patio and barn. Inside, the split-floor plan includes an in-law suite, with its own entrance. Watch your horses graze in the pastures from almost every window or from the covered pergola and sitting area or create a meal in the screened-in summer kitchen. The property, which has an irrigation system covering 95 percent and mature fruit trees, is double fenced, with multiple pastures. Each pasture has plenty of grass, shady oak trees, a covered run-in and water access, and one has a large, round wood pen. The barn has a tack/feed room, three stalls, a wash rack, fans and automatic waterers. Some recent updates include the roof, stainless-steel kitchen appliances, floors, light fixtures, fans, a 5-ton AC with copper lines, the washer and dryer, the barn, shed and well house.

