Springfield-Greene County Health Dept. reports another spike in COVID-19 cases; severity of cases worsening
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield-Greene County Health Department reported a new COVID-19 milestone Friday. It is one health leaders never wanted. Health leaders say the Springfield hospitals reported the largest number of critical care and ICU patients since the pandemic began. They say 44% of the 167 patients admitted are considered critical care or in the ICU. Of those 167 patients, 73 live in Greene County.www.ky3.com