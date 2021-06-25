$2.15M Intracoastal estate offers resort-style living

This 5,500-square-foot custom Intracoastal Waterway estate embodies the true meaning of resort-style living. Situated on an acre, it boasts a large kitchen, with a butler's pantry and commercial-style appliances. In addition to stunning views from every corner, it features a large custom lanai and pool area, an entertainment room and an upstairs THX theater, and a living and game room with a full bar. A four-car garage will make it easy to park your automobiles, and the large master suite is magnificent, with a custom bathtub to soak your cares away. This concrete-block home, with a 50-year concrete-tile roof, was built to last and maintained like new. A 2019 remodel included the addition of whole-house audio, powered by Control4, an eight-camera security system and outdoor lighting throughout the entire property, including the dock, which can accommodate your boat and has dual jet-ski lifts.