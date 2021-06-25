How Jennifer Cheon Garcia Really Felt About Van Helsing's Ending - Exclusive

Lucy Hale is heading back to her crime and murder days with the new limited AMC series, Ragdoll and with consideration to her being a true crime fan, the opportunity is a thrilling one for her. The actress played a rather intriguing role of Aria Montgomery in the popular series Pretty Little Liars, but now she's stepping into the new and "dark" series as DC Lake Edmunds. During an exclusive interview with PopCulture.com, Hale revealed that while she can't discuss too many details just yet, the role is incredibly unique.