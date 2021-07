Each year, more than 380 million tonnes of plastic is produced worldwide. LEGO is responsible for 100,000 tonnes of it. This contribution to the annual total is, of course, the result of making its classic children’s toy. Now, LEGO’s impact may initially appear to be a sliver of that plastic output, but it still counts. Why? That 100,000 tonnes of polymer was last year turned into 110 billion bricks.