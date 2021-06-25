Our View: Welcome back, normal Duluth summer weekend

How long has it been since Duluth has had a weekend like this one? More than a year, for sure. Sixteen months or so? Been a long road back to something that feels like normal. The weekend on tap is filled with events, actual events, with people gathering and everything, without social distancing requirements. It promises to be so much of what had become an almost nostalgic part of the past during the pandemic shutdowns, guidelines, and cancellations, all of it necessary, mind you.