Ormond Beach, FL

Well-maintained home is on half an acre in Saddlers Run

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe listing price of this spacious and well-maintained home that sits on a half an acre in Saddlers Run has been reduced to $369,900. Its excellent curb appeal draws attention to the vinyl picket-fenced-in yard and a circular driveway that leads to a large three-car garage. Inside, the nearly 1,950 square feet of living space holds three bedrooms, two bathrooms and an office. The formal dining room, with laminate flooring, opens to the kitchen, featuring newer appliances, an eat-in area and breakfast bar, while the primary suite features walk-in closets, a tub and walk-in shower. Other highlights of this split-floor plan home, which has been freshly painted, include a full-house generator, security cameras, plantation shutters, new gutters and five-year transferable termite bond. Saddlers Run is a short distance to shops and restaurants as well as a few miles from the beach.

