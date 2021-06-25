Cancel
John Cena's Best Onscreen Moments

By Benjamin Falbo
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

John Cena got his start in entertainment the same way Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson did: wrestling. From the mid 2000s to the late 2010s, Cena earned thousands of fans as a photogenic, charismatic, and endlessly marketable star of the ring. He became such a huge part of wrestling, in fact, that he was utterly impossible to ignore. Hollywood was an obvious next step.

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

WWEDelaware County Daily Times

John Cena hopeful for Fast & Furious return

John Cena wants to return to the 'Fast & Furious' franchise. The 44-year-old star made his debut in the high-speed action series as Jakob Toretto in 'F9' and hopes to play the character again but warned that he is not "high enough" to make the decision. When asked if fans...
MoviesCollider

'F9': An Ode to John Cena's Neverending Zipline

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for F9. Close your eyes and imagine, dear reader, that you are relaxing at a quaint little cafe on the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland, gazing at the cobblestone streets, perhaps, or feeling the pleasant caffeine buzz of the day's first expresso, or even nibbling on a freshly-warmed piece of Scottish shortbread, when you happen to look up and see 16-time WWE Champion John Cena soaring majestically across the sky. You'd be forgiven, in this moment, for completely departing this plane of existence, so divorced is the image of John Cena streaking through the air like a renegade falling star from what the human brain can process as "reality." Luckily, over the past 20 years, the Fast & Furious franchise has molded its own reality, and in the latest installment, F9, the sight of sentient lead-lined refrigerator John Cena traversing the Scottish skyline on an endless zipline is just an accepted fact. It's not even questioned, much less explained. It's only like the 25th most egregious affront to physics in the entire film, but it's also the perfect encapsulation of what makes the F&F franchise so endearing in its unreality. John Cena's neverending zipline is the purest summary of the bubble of exhilarating ridiculousness Fast & Furious has constructed for itself, that un-critique-able quality beholden to nothing but nitrous oxide, Corona Extra, and good vibes.
Celebritiesthedigitalfix.com

Dave Bautista won’t make a movie with Dwayne Johnson or John Cena

Don’t expect to see Dave Bautista sharing the screen with Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson or John Cena any time soon. The Marvel Cinematic Universe actor says he’s not interested, and that it’s “nothing personal.”. It started, as many a good story does, on Twitter. A quote from John Cena was...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena & Nikki Bella ‘Blamed’ For WWE Firings

WWE star John Cena recently confirmed that he is set to return to the company. But, the exact date has not been revealed. The Bella Twins had previously also expressed their desire to return to the company down the road. John Cena could return at SummerSlam?. There has been talks...
Celebritiesepicstream.com

MCU Star Dave Bautista Takes Another Jab at John Cena and The Rock's Acting Careers

Socially awkward straightedge fraud. Most wrestlers begin and end their professional careers inside the squared circle but it's quite evident that fate had other plans for guys like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, John Cena, and Dave Bautista who not only were successful names in the world of wrestling but also penetrated mainstream media. Considering all three men share quite the history together, it no longer comes as a surprise how fans want to see them headline a feature film.
WWENew York Post

Man commits to drunken bet, changes name to John Cena

Trashed or not, this young man is good for his word. A UK man has made headlines for his admirable and comical commitment to a drunken dare in which he promised to change his name to John Cena, despite not being a fan of the former wrestler. “We’d had a...
RelationshipsPosted by
E! News

John Cena Admits Getting Into a Fistfight at His Brother's Wedding That Forced Everyone to Go Home

John Cena once gave a wedding gift that didn't keep on giving. In fact, he found a way to deliver the nuptials' "something black-and-blue." The 44-year-old star visited The Tonight Show on Wednesday, June 23 to promote his new film F9, hitting theaters on Friday, June 25. During the sit-down, the wrestler revealed he once paid for his brother's wedding to have an open bar, but the gesture backfired when this liquid courage led him and another brother to come to blows and bring the reception to a swift end.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle Celebrates John Cena’s WWE Debut

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle commented on John Cena’s WWE debut, which took place 19 years ago today on an episode of SmackDown. “19 years ago today: Who the hell are you? ‘I’m John Cena,’ I knew the day @johncena stepped foot in my ring for the very first time that he was going to be a huge star. #itstrue #ruthlessaggression,” Angle wrote.
WWEwegotthiscovered.com

John Cena Says He Did His Early Movies For WWE, Not Himself

Until the last few years, John Cena almost exclusively stayed in a professional wrestling ring. As a 16-time world champion, Cena stayed at the top of the wrestling world for more than a decade as WWE turned record profits. Recently, however, he has followed in the footsteps of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, another popular WWE legend who capitalized on their name and transitioned to a near full-time acting career.
TV SeriesCollider

James Gunn Says John Cena’s Peacemaker Is “a Bad Guy” as He Teases HBO Max Spinoff

When The Suicide Squad hits theaters (and HBO Max) in August, it’s not the last we’ll see of writer/director James Gunn’s vision for this universe. As soon as Gunn put the finishing touches on his first-ever DC movie, he went out and wrote a spinoff TV series revolving around John Cena’s character Peacemaker, aptly titled Peacemaker. The show is set to debut in early 2022 on HBO Max, and our first look at the new series has arrived courtesy of Empire Magazine.
WWEEsquire

F9 Star John Cena Was Once Homeless Before the WWE

The best superheroes (and let's face it, Fast and Furious is a superhero franchise) have the most incredible origin stories. That maxim stands when it comes to the story of John Cena, who opened up about the difficult beginnings of his career. In an interview with The Sun, he explained that when he first got to Los Angeles, fame and success didn't come as quickly as he hoped and the situation landed him in a situation where he had to sleep in his car.
WWEInside the Magic

Universal Calls Out John Cena For Not Following Their Twitter Account

Universal Orlando Resort’s Twitter account is always on trend with the latest jokes and has no problem using its platform to crack jokes or call out Disney. Now, it seems that Universal is stepping into the WWE ring and wants some one on one time with John Cena. John Cena...
WWEPWMania

John Cena Shares Photo Of CM Punk On Anniversary Of His Pipebomb

Sunday marked the 10th anniversary of CM Punk’s famous “pipebomb” promo on WWE Raw in 2011. WWE did a storyline at the time where Punk’s contract was expiring with WWE and they made it seem like Punk was leaving with the WWE Title. The WWE Money in the Bank pay-per-view...
WWEPWMania

Box Office Success For Fast & Furious 9 Starring John Cena

WWE has congratulated John Cena on the success of the new “F9: Fast & Furious 9” movie. The movie hit domestic theaters this past weekend and earned more than $70 million, setting a new record among movies released during the COVID-19 pandemic. F9 had the biggest domestic opening weekend since “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker” in December 2019, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film is playing in 4,179 theaters in North America, which is the widest count for any movie opening in recent months as more cinemas resume operations following the coronavirus shutdowns.
TV Series/Film

‘Peacemaker’ First Look: John Cena’s ‘The Suicide Squad’ Character May or May Not Be the Hero of His Own HBO Max Series

James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad hasn’t even been released yet, but that’s not stopping HBO Max from fully committing to a spin-off dedicated to one of the film’s misfits played by John Cena, Peacemaker. Now, Empire Magazine has provided a brand-new look at the anti-hero/villain-starring series, and the accompanying quotes by Gunn and Cena would seem to clarify exactly what viewers ought to be expecting when it comes to Peacemaker’s temperament. Their bluntness is kind of hilarious, honestly. First, check out the first look below.

