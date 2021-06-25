John Cena's Best Onscreen Moments

Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for F9. Close your eyes and imagine, dear reader, that you are relaxing at a quaint little cafe on the streets of Edinburgh, Scotland, gazing at the cobblestone streets, perhaps, or feeling the pleasant caffeine buzz of the day's first expresso, or even nibbling on a freshly-warmed piece of Scottish shortbread, when you happen to look up and see 16-time WWE Champion John Cena soaring majestically across the sky. You'd be forgiven, in this moment, for completely departing this plane of existence, so divorced is the image of John Cena streaking through the air like a renegade falling star from what the human brain can process as "reality." Luckily, over the past 20 years, the Fast & Furious franchise has molded its own reality, and in the latest installment, F9, the sight of sentient lead-lined refrigerator John Cena traversing the Scottish skyline on an endless zipline is just an accepted fact. It's not even questioned, much less explained. It's only like the 25th most egregious affront to physics in the entire film, but it's also the perfect encapsulation of what makes the F&F franchise so endearing in its unreality. John Cena's neverending zipline is the purest summary of the bubble of exhilarating ridiculousness Fast & Furious has constructed for itself, that un-critique-able quality beholden to nothing but nitrous oxide, Corona Extra, and good vibes.