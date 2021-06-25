Cancel
Deland, FL

Unlimited upgrades to Westminster Woods home

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis stunning pool home in Westminster Woods is situated on over a half-an-acre, with a fully fenced backyard. Fully renovated in 2016, it has had numerous upgrades since. Its more than 3,400 square feet of living space includes an office/den with a beautiful view of the mature landscaped front lawn, and an upstairs bonus room with a half bath and wet bar (sink and mini fridge). This home features a split-bedroom floor plan, crown molding, wood flooring throughout all the main living areas, a propane-gas fireplace and a gorgeous open kitchen, with 42-inch white shaker-style cabinets, granite countertops, stainless-steel appliances, a gas stove and recessed lighting. A few of its many recent upgrades include a 2017 solar-energy system, an aluminum gazebo, a heated pool, waterfall and spa, with a 2020 saltwater system, a five-zone irrigation system, a storage shed and a J&J security system.

www.news-journalonline.com
