Hidalgo County mayors working together to fix drainage issues
Four Hidalgo County mayors are meeting in a sit-down collaborative effort to discuss drainage issues, international bridge needs and regional economic development projects. "We came up with an idea of what is called the Hidalgo County Municipal Drainage Committee of which the four largest cities would take the lead on improving the system to move waters from each city limits through the outlets to the Gulf of Mexico,” said Mission Mayor Dr. Armanda Ocaña.www.krgv.com