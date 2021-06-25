Leicester: Jamie Vardy to star in American reality docuseries

Leicester City is known for being shrewd operators in the transfer market, taking risks where other clubs may not. This may mean recruiting from outside Europe’s top leagues to find better value or unearthing hidden gems. Using this approach has served LCFC well in the past; just look at what Riyad Mahrez and N’Golo Kante have gone onto achieve. Sadly, the days of bargain buys are probably gone, and good value for Leicester City may still end up costing upwards of £20m.