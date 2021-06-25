Leicester: Jamie Vardy to star in American reality docuseries
Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy is to reportedly star in an upcoming American docuseries about the club he has invested in, Rochester Rhinos. Co-owner Jamie Vardy has a nice ring to it; it’s also a real thing now as the legendary former England international partly owns Rochester Rhinos, of New York State in America. The ownership of basketball team Sacramento Kings, David Dworkin and Wendy Dworkin, are the others in charge of the team in USA with the No.9.foxesofleicester.com