Retro home in Oak Forest has endless possibilities

Daytona Beach News-Journal
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine the possibilities of this retro, all original '70s home in Oak Forest. Your personal touch is all that is needed because it already has the most important feature – views of the beautiful Intracoastal Waterway from the front porch, living and dining rooms. There’s a spacious family room with a fireplace, just off the kitchen, and the AC is a water-to-air system. Updates include a 2003 roof, 2016 hot-water tank and new screens on the porch in 2019. Oak Forest is close to major shopping and a short driving distance to the beach.

