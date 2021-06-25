Price reduced by $100,000 on lavish oceanfront estate

Without a doubt, the highlight of this extensively remodeled oceanfront estate is its unparalleled panoramic views of the Atlantic and its direct beach access. A smooth, contemporary flair spreads throughout the more than 5,000 square feet of living space, which displays timeless modern architecture and features a sunken living room, with a stacked-marble fireplace wall (with built-ins). A floating staircase leads to an owner's suite that stretches across the entire first floor and has wall-to-wall glass for amazing ocean views, a private balcony, a marble master bath that also has ocean views and a laundry room. The downstairs holds four guest bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, another laundry and an oversized three-car garage. This lavish estate is situated on a highly desirable stretch of beach, along with other million-dollar residences.