Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff’s Daughter Lilah’s Strabismus Diagnosis May Require Surgery: ‘We’ll See’

By Riley Cardoza
Posted by 
Us Weekly
Us Weekly
 17 days ago

Seven months after her diagnosis, Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff discuss their daughter Lilah’s strabismus in Us Weekly’s exclusive Little People, Big World clip.

“Lilah has strabismus so she wears glasses to help get her eyes realigned,” Tori, 30, said in a sneak peek of the TLC show’s Tuesday, June 29, episode. “Now she also has to wear an eye patch for an hour a day, hopefully to correct the inward turning of her right eye.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q7vTU_0af66Qjw00
Tori and Zach Roloff’s daughter Lilah. TLC

The Oregon native noted that the diagnosis was not “a super serious situation,” explaining, “They’re monitoring her. Every three months, we take her in just because they don’t want her depth perception to be messed up because one eye is turned inward. That’s really the only concern at this point.”

The 19-month-old’s condition may require surgery, which would be “quick,” Tori said. “They’re home the same day. Who knows? We’ll see what happens.”

The photographer told her husband, 31, that she thinks their daughter’s eyesight has gotten “worse” over time. “Honestly, I think she’s gonna need surgery. When she’s tired or she’s working really hard to focus on something long distance, that’s when I usually notice her go cross-eyed.”

Zach chimed in, saying that Lilah looked at long distances “differently,” explaining, “When she’s over there looking at me, I notice. Up close, it’s not as bad.”

The reality stars welcomed their little one in November 2019, and she joined big brother Jackson, 4. One year later, Tori shared Lilah’s diagnosis via Instagram.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NNoC5_0af66Qjw00
Zach and Tori Roloff with children Jackson and Lilah Roloff. Courtesy of Tori Roloff/Instagram

“Sweet girl has what’s called strabismus. Basically she’s crossed eyed,” she wrote in November 2020. “She’s had it since birth, and we’ve always joked that she’s our crossed eyed beauty queen. Turns out, it’s a legit thing. I’m not going to lie. There’s been a lot of mixed emotions (mostly from me, not her), but we put [glasses] on her for the first time today, and she seems relatively unbothered by them. It’s going to take me a minute to get used to seeing my sweet bean behind glass, but I’m warming up to the glasses as we speak! Really, she does just keep getting cuter. Love you, sweet crossed-eyed beauty queen!”

Last month, Tori shared the first photo of the toddler rocking an eye patch. “Don’t worry, she doesn’t have a booboo,” the TLC personality reassured her Instagram followers in the May post.

Little People, Big World airs on TLC Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET.

Listen to Watch With Us to hear more about your favorite shows and for the latest TV news!

