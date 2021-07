It's only fitting that filmmaker Quentin Tarantino got his name from entertainment, previously confirming to EW that his mother chose the name in part because of Burt Reynolds' character in the TV series Gunsmoke. The Oscar winner had never collaborated with the actor before but was set to amend that with his ninth feature film, Once Upon A Time in Hollywood. Reynolds was tapped to play a part in the film but tragically passed away before filming could begin. Speaking in a new interview, the director opened up about Reynolds' working with him prior to his death saying that he died happy.