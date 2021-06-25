Friday One Sheet: SWAN SONG

Fear Street Part One: 1994 is coming this Friday, kicking off a trio of films that will debut all of July on Netflix based on the R.L. Stine young adult novels. This first film stars Kiana Madeira, Olivia Scott Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Julia Rehwald, Fred Hechinger, Ashley Zukerman, Maya Hawke, Darrell Britt-Gibson, Jordana Spiro, Jordyn DiNatale, and Jeremy Ford. Stine had this to say when the trilogy was announced: "Fear Street fans are in for a treat – and some major surprises. Readers know that the book series is rated PG. But the movies are rated R. That means a lot more thrills – and a lot more terror! I have seen Leigh Janiak's epic trilogy releasing on Netflix in July, and I can tell you the scares and the SCREAMS are more than I ever expected. What fun to see the horrors of Shadyside come to life!"