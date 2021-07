The NETGEAR WAX63 WiFi 6 access point is a new offering from the brand that's focused on delivering impressive performance and versatility for businesses or administrators within the home alike. The unit offers access to the WiFi 6 802.11ax frequency, which is rated to deliver speeds that are 40% faster than previous connectivity options like WiFi 5 802.11.ac. The device will support 12 streams on each unit and enables up to 6.0Gbps of data through all three bands to ensure it's ready to withstand the needs of businesses.