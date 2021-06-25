Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clifton, NJ

UPDATE: Couple Killed In Route 3 Motorcycle Crash Struck Deer

By Jerry DeMarco
dailyvoice.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: A man and woman who were killed in a horrific overnight motorcycle crash on Route 3 in Clifton hit a deer, responders said. Richard Stuart, Jr., 23, of Passaic had Raquel Prada-Galvez, 24, of Clifton on back when the 2011 Suzuki GSXR crashed in the highway's eastbound lanes between Bloomfield Avenue and the Garden State Parkway shortly before 1:30 a.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Clifton Police Chief Thomas Rinaldi said in a joint announcement.

dailyvoice.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clifton, NJ
Clifton, NJ
Crime & Safety
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camelia
Person
Richard Stuart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Deer#Traffic Accident#Route 3#Suv#Daily Voice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Traffic
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Toyota
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Traffic Accidents
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Top US general in Afghanistan stepping down

The top U.S. commander leading forces in Afghanistan is reportedly set to step down on Monday, as the Pentagon's withdrawal effort from the region nears completion. Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller, who has led the U.S.’s involvement in Afghanistan for nearly three years, will relinquish command during a ceremony in Kabul, The Washington Post and Reuters reported.
UEFANBC News

Italy wins the European soccer championship in 3-2 penalty shootout

LONDON — Two soccer-mad nations faced each other, and one blinked. Italy bested England in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer tournament Sunday in London. The winner was determined by a penalty-kick shootout after extra time that kept the score even at 1. Italy won the shootout 3-2 after England's final shot was blocked.
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Pfizer to meet with US officials on COVID booster Monday

WASHINGTON – Pfizer says it plans to meet with top U.S. health officials Monday to discuss the drugmaker’s request for federal authorization of a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine as President Joe Biden’s chief medical adviser acknowledged that "it is entirely conceivable, maybe likely" that booster shots will be needed.

Comments / 3

Community Policy