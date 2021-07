NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Allyn Kilsheimer, a renowned structural engineer, about the factors that could have led to the collapse of a condominium in Surfside, Fla. President Biden visited a memorial this afternoon for the victims of the Champlain Towers South collapse in Surfside, Fla. The search and rescue operation, which was suspended early this morning, has now resumed again this evening. And as we wait for more updates on the search and for answers about why the tower collapsed, the town of Surfside has hired the structural engineer who investigated the 9/11 attacks to help uncover how this all happened. His name is Allyn Kilsheimer, and he joins us now from Surfside. Welcome.