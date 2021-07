Just over a week has passed since Mercedes confirmed that Lewis Hamilton will stay on into 2022 and 2023, and the world now awaits the next driver announcement from the team. Toto Wolff continues to insist that the decision has yet to be made, but without a doubt the momentum is behind George Russell. Most observers assume that it’s only a question of when Valtteri Bottas is informed that he’s not required beyond the end of this season, and there are suggestions that the news could come as soon as the British GP weekend.