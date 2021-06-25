Evil Geniuses head coach Peter Dun says LCS organizations that drop support for Academy will be ‘at a major disadvantage’ in the future
Over the past week, the North American League of Legends Academy scene has become the talking point of the community, especially after Travis Gafford reported on June 17 that LCS teams voted to make Academy rosters optional in 2022. For some, this is a worrying sign for the development of the region since NA Academy and amateur players have rarely received the support other regions have shown for their up-and-coming talent.dotesports.com