Evil Geniuses head coach Peter Dun says LCS organizations that drop support for Academy will be ‘at a major disadvantage’ in the future

Nongshim RedForce took down T1 in a convincing 2-0 series to continue their 2021 LCK Summer Split domination. Going into this League of Legends series, T1 was thought to be favored after their dominant series against Gen.G earlier this week. T1, however, wasn’t able to replicate their performance in today’s series by fielding the same roster with Gumayusi as the starting AD carry. NS read them like a book and banned away key picks that helped T1 secure the previous series win. On top of that, NS was picking champions in the first rounds of draft that T1 had a lot of success with, to avoid giving their opponents comfort picks.