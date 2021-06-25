Cancel
Dorit Kemsley Enlists Plastic Surgeon To Confirm She Never Had A Nose Job

By Alex Darus
Dorit Kemsley’s storyline on this season of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is confusing me more than her accent . Ever since she stopped feuding with Lisa Vanderpump over #puppygate, she’s given us glam looks and not much else. I rooted for her last season when she was one of the few supporting Denise Richards during Brandi Glanville’s calculated attacks regarding their alleged hookup. But this year, she’s only got into a sisterly spat with Kyle Richards that was drawn out way too long, much like Dorit’s sentences.

Dorit is severely on the sidelines this season of RHOBH . And part of me thinks that without PK Kemsley and his bromance with Mauricio Umansky that she would’ve gotten the boot by now. She received some heat this season for referring to Garcelle Beauvais as “inauthentic” and then acting buddy-buddy with her. And she got brownie points for about two seconds when I thought she was actually downing martinis with Kathy Hilton . But the most divisive thing she’s done this season is claim that she’s never had a nose job. Boring.

LVP couldn’t help herself but throw shade at her old pal for that one, insinuating she doesn’t believe Dorit’s nose hasn’t been touched. We know LVP has no problem shading Kyle for her various procedures, but her now-deleted tweet seemed to cause a stir with Dorit. And she enlisted the always dull Teddi Mellencamp , whom she’s apparently tight friends with now , and Kyle to be there to back her up.

According to Us Weekly, Teddi documented a moment on her Instagram Story at a backyard barbecue (that probably had no barbecuing involved) with Kyle , Dorit and plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei. Kyle asked the doctor if he believed Dorit ever had any work on her nose, to put the haters to rest. “Zero f–king chance,” he said. And there you have it.

RELATED: Lisa Vanderpump Shades Dorit Kemsley’s Changed Appearance In Since-Deleted Tweet

The doctor continued to say that Dorit has a vein on the bridge of her nose. “If that win were ever touched, it would be engorged to hell,” he said. Additionally, he said Dorit’s nose is “a little asymmetric, as it’s supposed to be, were it natural.”

Honestly, I have to admit I didn’t believe Dorit for one second considering her transformations over the years. But good for her for putting the haters to rest, because she’d still look good even if she had a nose job. Now her pot-stirring abilities on RHOBH , that’s what really could use some work.

RELATED: Fans Slam Dorit Kemsley For Being Friendly With Garcelle Beauvais After Calling Her “Inauthentic”

TELL US – DO YOU BELIEVE DORIT HAS NEVER HAD A NOSE JOB? WHAT DO YOU THINK OF HER APPEARANCE ON RHOBH SO FAR THIS SEASON?

[Photo Credit: Bravo ]

The post Dorit Kemsley Enlists Plastic Surgeon To Confirm She Never Had A Nose Job appeared first on Reality Tea .

