Viewpoint: Encourage postsecondary education to provide the skill sets our region needs

Our admissions team at the University of Minnesota Crookston is doing an excellent job of staying connected and continuing to bring students on-board. Enrollment for next year looks about the same for on-campus numbers as last year. Online students are historically slow to register, so we are hopeful we will surpass last year’s numbers. Beginning this fall, we will be joining forces with the University of Minnesota Morris to begin recruiting students and expanding the reach for both of our campuses.