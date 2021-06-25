Deshaun Watson also can opt out, but he has no reason to do so

Clay Travis: “Trevor Bauer was immediately suspended by Major League Baseball based on one allegation. To my knowledge, 22 different women have accused Deshaun Watson of sexual assault, and the NFL still hasn’t done a thing to Deshaun Watson. How is it that Trevor Bauer get suspended immediately based off one allegation, and nothing has happened to Deshaun Watson based on over 20 allegations? How can you reconcile the treatment of Trevor Bauer while also recognizing what’s going on with Deshaun Watson? We got a serious case of ‘privilege’ going on with Deshaun Watson. ‘Quarterback privilege’, ‘Black privilege’, nobody is talking about that. Deshaun Watson might be, who knows, the Jeffrey Epstein or Bill Cosby of the NFL. Trevor Bauer is already suspended and his career with the Dodgers may be over. Precedent matters, decide what the policies are and apply them evenly no matter what the consequences.”