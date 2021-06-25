Cancel
Video Games

Halo: Master Chief Collection is 50% off ahead of Halo Infinite’s release

Digital Trends
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steam Summer sale has begun, bringing huge deals on several PC games. One of this year’s headlining discounts is Halo: The Master Chief Collection, which is on sale for 50% off on Steam right now. Halo: The Master Chief Collection is a bundle that includes six classic halo games,...

Video GamesTVOvermind

Could Halo’s Infinite Battle Passes Fix Video Game FOMO?

Like many games nowadays, Halo Infinite is set to include its own battle pass system, a system that existed well before Fortnite, but was pioneered and made popular through the battle royale tycoon. We’ve seen other games like Call of Duty, Destiny, Apex Legends, and so many more incorporate this system, and now 343 Industries is going to do the same with Halo Infinite, but with a twist: it’s permanent. Yes, you heard that right, Halo Infinite’s battle pass will be permanent will stay with you forever until you complete it. This means that you won’t be forced to play each and every season, nor will you need to choose to play one or two live games, or become overwhelmed with too many games to play at one time. So, could Halo Infinite finally fix video game FOMO?
Video GamesDestructoid

343 is working on a complete Halo Waypoint redesign

It’s been a treat following along Halo Infinite‘s development these past few months. After a lengthy period of secrecy, 343 Industries has been making good on their word to deliver regular updates for the game, including a gigantic recent tome of what’s to come for Halo Waypoint (the tracker and app for the Halo series). Namely, a Halo Waypoint redesign.
Video GamesDestructoid

343 is calling Halo Infinite Season 1 ‘Heroes of Reach’

So we found out at E3 that Halo Infinite would be doing seasons, but they’re going to be handling them a little differently than some other games. The big gimmick? You can still play “old” battle passes and earn rewards, even after they’ve expired. If this really catches on, it has the chance to inspire the rest of the industry. For now, we have a little bit more info to go on for Halo Infinite season 1 thanks to a new blog update.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Halo Infinite’s Battle Passes Give Me Hope For Multiplayer

I have somewhat of a love/hate relationship with multiplayer games at the moment. I enjoy spending time playing with friends, but with the advent of limited time events and features like Battle Passes, it feels like every multiplayer game in existence is competing for your time, offering rewards and content that if you don’t earn in the designated time, you’ll miss out on forever. It’s bad enough trying to keep up with just Overwatch and Apex Legends. Throw another game into this room of spinning plates and it’s going to collapse.
Video Gamestheloadout.com

Halo Championship Series introduces partner teams for Halo Infinite

343 has revealed a partnership program for the Halo Championship Series, which will see a number of notable teams given certain benefits, including their own branded in-game cosmetics on day one of Halo Infinite’s launch. While the exact number or identities of the teams are yet to be announced, Microsoft...
Video Gamescodelist.biz

Halo Infinite, a former modder on board the team: from MCC in VR to hiring!

It is not uncommon for particularly skilled video game fans to attract the attention of professional developers with their creations. It is much less common to see these independent talents being hired by a large software house! And this is exactly what happened to a skilled Modder, who in recent years had dabbled in the conversion of traditional titles into experiences to be lived in Virtual Reality. Active on the net as “Nibre”, the user had over time created, in particular, MotherVR, a Mod entirely dedicated to Alien Isolation. With the latter, the acclaimed Xenomorph-themed horror was transformed on PC into an even more disturbing adventure, to be experienced in first-person via the VR viewer.
Video Gameslordsofgaming.net

Every Spartan Is Meant To Feel Unique In Halo Infinite

Halo Infinite without a doubt is at the forefront of many Xbox fan’s minds right now. After a great showing during the Xbox and Bethesda E3 conference earlier this month, Halo Infinite has quickly climbed up many people’s most anticipated upcoming games this holiday season. This past Sunday, our very own Iron Lords Podcast sat down with 343’s Multiplayer Systems Designer Patrick Wren who has been hard at work on Halo Infinite’s multiplayer.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Halo Infinite will not compromise the future of the saga, according to Xbox

The months go by and the launch of Halo Infinite is getting closer and closer. The long-awaited new installment starring the Master Chief was scheduled for the end of 2020, as a companion to Microsoft’s new generation consoles. However, the Americans announced a delay that will ultimately be a full year. In an interview with IGN, Phil Spencer, head of Xbox, has stated that the saga will continue for the next decade regardless of the rating Halo Infinite receives from fans.
Video GamesTechRadar

Halo Infinite isn't a 'make or break' title for the franchise, says Phil Spencer

Head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, has expressed confidence in Halo Infinite but says it’s not a “make or break” title in terms of the future of the Xbox franchise. When asked how much is riding on Halo Infinite in terms of the future of the franchise during a recent episode of IGN’s Unlocked podcast, Spencer responded, “I don’t think about it that way. Like the future of the franchise, I think, Halo will be here ten years from now. Is Infinite the lynchpin on whether it survives that long? Absolutely not.“
Video Gamessegmentnext.com

Halo Infinite VR May Be Coming As 343 Hires Halo VR Mod Maker

Several high-profile games over the past few years have created virtual reality segments for fans, and now hints are starting to drop that 343 Industries is no exception. The company recently hired Nibre, who had previously been working on a Halo VR mod, hinting that Halo Infinite VR might be coming soon.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Celebrate 20 Years of Halo With Jazwares Master Chief Figure 2-Pack

Jazwares has revealed a special figure set that celebrates 20 Years of Halo with the legendary Master Chief. The set includes two of their 6.5" tall figures that showcase the Chief from the beginning of his journey and his latest adventure. Featuring 20 points of articulation, Halo fans will get versions of Master Chief from Halo: Combat Evolved as well as Halo Infinite. The figures will come with swappable hands and well as 4 iconic weapons (2 from each game) that will be necessary to stop the Covenant. The Halo 20th Anniversary Master Chief 2-Pack from Jazwares is priced at $39.99 and is set to release in October 2021. Pre-orders are already live right here with GameStop, and be sure to reserve your before it is too late.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Is Halo Infinite Open World?

After the Xbox and Bethesda Games Showcase at E3 2021, we now know a lot about Halo Infinite's multiplayer and upcoming beta playtests, but how about its campaign? Here's the latest on whether or not Halo Infinite will feature an open world for players to explore. Is Halo Infinite Open...

