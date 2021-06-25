No Wonder He's Happy (Gilmore)! Adam Sandler's Net Worth Is Staggering

Adam Sandler has been a cinema staple for more than two decades. The comedian, actor, writer and producer came from humble beginnings as the youngest of four children born in Brooklyn and raised in Manchester, New Hampshire, but went on to become a comedic icon for the ages. Though he has an onscreen reputation as a goofball, when it comes down to business, Sandler is serious, shrewd and savvy—and his paychecks show it. Adam Sandler’s net worth is definitely huge, but not hugely surprising, considering how hard he works and how long he’s been at it.