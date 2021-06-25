Cancel
Steve Carell to star in new Amazon comedy movie

By Emily Garbutt
GamesRadar+
GamesRadar+
 17 days ago
Steve Carell is set to star in The Rabbit Factor, a new comedy movie from Amazon Studios, Deadline reports. Based on the Finnish novel of the same name by award-winning author Antti Tuomainen, the dark comedy follows Henri (Carell), an insurance mathematician who calculates every part of his life down to the last decimal place. However, when he suddenly loses his job and inherits a financially struggling adventure park from his brother, Henri finds that he can't predict everything – including repaying debts to criminal lenders and a budding romantic relationship.

