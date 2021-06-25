Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

Some troops to stay in Afghanistan after pullout

By CONNOR O’BRIEN
POLITICO
 17 days ago

IMPORTANT PROGRAMMING NOTE: Morning Defense will cease daily publication on July 19 for those who do not subscribe to POLITICO Pro. To better serve our readers as well as our POLITICO Pro subscribers, we are creating a new free daily newsletter named "National Security Daily" that will take the place of Morning Defense. Learn more here.

www.politico.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cheri Bustos
Person
Ashraf Ghani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Defense Department#Defense Contractor#Us Air#Politico Pro#The Air Force#Pentagon#Morningdefense#Politicopro#The Associated Press#American#Turkish#The White House#The New York Times#Siv#The Hill Air Force#Air Force#Democrats#Republican#Raytheon#Leidos
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Afghanistan
Country
Philippines
News Break
Intel
News Break
Military
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
United States Department of Defense
News Break
Aerospace & Defense
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
News Break
Army
Related
Congress & CourtsWashington Times

Rep. Adam Kinzinger: U.S. military may have to return to Afghanistan

Departing American troops may soon have to return to Afghanistan as the security situation deteriorates and the Taliban step up their offensive against the U.S.-backed Kabul government, a key lawmaker said Sunday. Rep. Adam Kinzinger, an Air Force veteran who flew missions in Afghanistan and Iraq, told NBC’s “Meet the...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

US troops in Syria come under 'indirect fire attack'

U.S. forces in eastern Syria came under indirect fire on Saturday, though no injuries or casualties have been reported, according to Reuters. A U.S. defense official told Reuters that that the attack occurred in Conoco, Syria. Though no one has claimed responsibility for the attack, it is believed to have been part of a campaign carried out by Iranian-backed militias.
POTUSAOL Corp

Commander of U.S., NATO forces in Afghanistan steps down

KABUL, Afghanistan — The commander of U.S. and NATO troops in Afghanistan stepped down Monday afternoon, nearly three years after he took over the war. In a transfer of authority ceremony at Resolute Support Headquarters in Kabul Monday afternoon, Army Gen. Austin “Scott” Miller said, “The people of Afghanistan will be in my heart and on my mind for the rest of my life.” He called the post “the highlight of my military career.”
Militarysandiegouniontribune.com

Top US commander to exit Afghanistan amid Taliban surge

KABUL, Afghanistan — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan is to hand over his command at a ceremony in the capital of Kabul on Monday, as America winds down its 20-year military presence and Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Gen. Scott Miller was poised to transfer...
POTUSNBC News

MTP Compressed: Biden withdraws troops from Afghanistan as Taliban gains ground

On this week’s Meet the Press, an exclusive interview with Senate Armed Services Committee Chair Sen. Jack Reed (D-RI) and an on-the-ground report from NBC News Chief Foreign Affairs Correspondent Richard Engel in Kabul, Afghanistan, where the Taliban is gaining ground as U.S. troops withdraw. Plus, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) talks some of his Republican colleagues’ attempts to deny what happened on January 6th.
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Sunday best: Maureen and Bernie meet at a diner

Billionaires — they’re just like us: Even RICHARD BRANSON has to deal with flight delays. Today, his Virgin Galactic flight to space was delayed by more than 90 minutes. In what is likely the most entertaining article you’ll read this morning, NYT’s Maureen Dowd went to a Burlington diner with Sen. BERNIE SANDERS (I-Vt.), where he showed a remarkable amount of restraint when lured into breezy topics like pop culture: “At 79, Bernie Sanders is a man on a mission, laser-focused on a [handwritten list of topics] that represents trillions of dollars in government spending that he deems essential. When I stray into other subjects, the senator jabs his finger at his piece of paper or waves it in my face, like Van Helsing warding off Dracula with a cross,” Dowd writes. “‘You don’t want to discuss “Free Britney”?’ I ask. ‘No.’”
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general will assume authority from...
POTUSWashington Post

Iran cheers U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan — but fears what could follow

As Western forces exit Afghanistan, Iran is watching with alarm. The resolution of one long-standing aim, the withdrawal of U.S. troops, is unleashing a separate challenge: what to do about the Taliban, another longtime problem for Iran, swiftly regaining power and territory next door. The Afghan government said Friday that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy