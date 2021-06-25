How your digital transformation helps reduce cyber risk
Cyber footprints and cybersecurity have always been important for every enterprise, but, arguably, the stakes have never been higher than they are today. With data breaches making the headlines on a regular basis and even supposedly highly secure organizations like the US’ Department of Homeland Security and oil and gas company Colonial Pipeline falling victim to hackers, consumers are both more knowledgeable about cyber risks, and more anxious about your company’s ability to protect them. McKinsey reports that 87% of consumers said they’d refuse to do business with a company unless they fully trust their security practices.techaeris.com