How your digital transformation helps reduce cyber risk

It has been well publicized how the pandemic has accelerated digital transformation across the world. What does not receive as much attention is that between 70 to 84% of digital transformations are failing. Becoming digitally-driven has become essential for many organizations not to thrive, but to survive, in today’s turbulent business environment. In this article I share three proven best practices to help business leaders overcome digital transformation hurdles from one of the top ten digital transformations of the last decade according to Harvard.