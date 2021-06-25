Why Lady Dimitrescu's Real Life Model Hasn't Played Resident Evil

The latest trend we’ve been seeing picked up a bit more from the video game industry is adaptations. We’re seeing more productions get picked up whether it’s from film or television series and adapting the source material more closely than what we’re used to seeing with video games. One of the video game IPs to hit some big numbers for adaptations in the past is Resident Evil. While the movies from the video game are quite loosely based around the IP, it did provide for quite the thrill ride for some fans. Now we know that there is an animated series coming out from Netflix.