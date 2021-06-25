Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Why Lady Dimitrescu's Real Life Model Hasn't Played Resident Evil

By Joey Jiuliani
Posted by 
SVG
SVG
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Since the release of the super creepy "Resident Evil Village," the cast of models and actors from Capcom's survival-horror gem have gone on to become even bigger names in the gaming world. Many of the game's stars — quite a few of whom are drop-dead gorgeous — have fully embraced their newfound "Resident Evil" fame, cosplaying as their own characters, streaming "Village" for fans, and doing interviews about their experiences working on the game.

www.svg.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
SVG

SVG

407
Followers
2K+
Post
58K+
Views
ABOUT

SVG dives into the ever-expanding gaming industry to give you the stories behind your favorite franchises and breaking video game news.

 https://www.svg.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Resident Evil#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Capcom
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

Resident Evil's Rule For Critics Is Turning Heads

"Resident Evil" has the gaming world's attention after the release of "Village." Gamers begged for DLC to help round out the dark world of "Resident Evil 8," and Capcom is providing additional content to meet fan demands. Even though "Resident Evil 9" may take years to make, gamers still have plenty to celebrate with the 25th anniversary of the series. If new gaming content isn't enough, there's also a Netflix adaptation of "Resident Evil” on the way. Fans are growing increasingly excited for Netflix's "Resident Evil" adaptation, "Infinite Darkness," but one new rule the series has for critics seems strange, even for residents of Racoon City.
Video Gamesgameranx.com

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Has New Promo Posters

The latest trend we’ve been seeing picked up a bit more from the video game industry is adaptations. We’re seeing more productions get picked up whether it’s from film or television series and adapting the source material more closely than what we’re used to seeing with video games. One of the video game IPs to hit some big numbers for adaptations in the past is Resident Evil. While the movies from the video game are quite loosely based around the IP, it did provide for quite the thrill ride for some fans. Now we know that there is an animated series coming out from Netflix.
Video Gamesdailyutahchronicle.com

‘Resident Evil 8: Village’ Is a Storyteller’s Take On Horror Gaming

When Capcom posted the first trailer for a sequel to “Resident Evil 7: Biohazard” on the RE website earlier this year, fans of the survival game franchise were excited to learn that the previous installments’ protagonist Ethan Winters would return for another game. The game was released last month on...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

When does Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness take place in the franchise's timeline?

Resident Evil’s timeline is a lot like one of the series’ trademark lab experiments: an unwieldy beast that brings in lore from the games and CGI movies to create an abomination that even the boulder-punching Chris Redfield would find hard to tackle. Throw the new Resident Evil Netflix series Infinite Darkness into the mix and things are in danger of reaching critical mass.
Video Gameswegotthiscovered.com

Resident Evil 9 Reportedly Won’t Release Until 2024 At The Earliest

Fans eager to find out how the ongoing saga of Capcom’s acclaimed survival horror franchise will continue following this year’s installment could be waiting a long time, it seems. According to new details provided by reputable industry insider AestheticGamer, Resident Evil 9, while currently in active development, still requires several...
Video GamesPosted by
TheConversationCanada

‘Resident Evil: Village’ and first-person video game immersion: Why hands create intense connection

The video games “Resident Evil: Biohazard” and “Resident Evil: Village” are the most recent releases in Capcom’s long-running survival-horror series. Both games feature first-person gameplay and centre on the protagonist Ethan Winters, who is almost wholly anonymous: his face is hidden in advertisements and in the game. All we know of Ethan is a back-lit silhouette and set of hands, which is what players project onto as they play.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s New Resident Evil Show Is Now Streaming

The six-film franchise spearheaded by Paul W.S. Anderson and Milla Jovovich may have only drawn to a close five years ago, but the Resident Evil business is once again booming in both film and television. Today brings the debut of animated series Infinite Darkness, the first of two Netflix efforts based on the long-running video game series.
Video Gamesnerdreactor.com

Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness Doesn’t Have Enough Bite (Review)

Resident Evil is a popular video game franchise that has spawned live-action films, animated films, and the internet’s love of Lady Dimitrescu. Netflix and Capcom have teamed up for an original anime series, Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness, which is set in 2006 between the events of Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 5. The 4-part animated miniseries sees both Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield back together again, discovering the secret behind the U.S. Army Mad Dogs special forces unit and their connection to zombies. Fans will be delighted with returning fan-favorite characters in Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness; unfortunately, it just doesn’t have enough bite to satisfy this Resident Evil fan.
ComicsThrillist

Netflix's 'Resident Evil' Anime Shows Off Exactly Why People Love the Franchise

The long-running video game franchise gets the series treatment based on the events of some of the games. Resident Evil, the groundbreaking video game series from Capcom that basically invented the survival horror genre, has been around for 25 years and 28 games, so getting into it in 2021 can seem like a daunting endeavor, with a mythology and lore that spans hundreds of years and many shady pharmaceutical companies. If you've wanted to jump into the biggest zombie franchise this side of The Walking Dead, Netflix's latest anime Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness offers a distilled version of everything that makes people fall in love with this franchise in a compact package.
Video Gamesculturedvultures.com

Hey Capcom, Let’s Get More Joe Baker In Resident Evil

It took me forever to play just the main campaign of Resident Evil 7 (I even wrote about it), so it shouldn’t be a shock that it’s only taken me until now to experience the game’s brilliant DLC campaign, End of Zoe. Somewhat of an epilogue to the events of...
Video GamesPosted by
SVG

This Resident Evil Village Mod Introduces Ethan's Biggest Fan

Somewhere amongst all of the horrific monsters in "Resident Evil Village," there's a man with a giant propeller for a head. Shortly after the release of "Village," filmmaker Richard Raaphorst accused Capcom of plagiarizing designs from his movie "Frankenstein's Army," including that of the propeller-headed henchman named Sturm. While Raaphorst hasn't filed an official claim against the developer — unlike artist Judy A. Juracek, who had similar claims against Capcom — some gamers might feel a bit weird about playing a game containing a monster that might violate copyright laws. Now, they no longer have to worry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy