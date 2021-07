RuPaul is clearly a big Brady Bunch fan — Ru even had cameos in both of the ’90s Brady movies, playing the kids’ Westdale High guidance counselor, Mrs. Cummings. So, when the folks at RuPaul’s Drag Race approached Barry “Greg Brady” Williams and Eve “Jan Brady” Plumb about appearing in “Dragging the Classics: The Brady Bunch,” a new Paramount+ special reenacting one of the iconic ‘70s series’ episodes with a cast of Brady and Drag Race alumni, Plumb was “interested right away.” Williams, however, was hesitant. It was only after the Drag Race powers-that-be agreed to let him play his TV dad, Mike Brady — the role originated by the late Robert Reed, with whom Williams was close — that he signed up.