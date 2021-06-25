Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jay-Z and Artist Derrick Adams Unveil NFT to Commemorate 25th Anniversary of 'Reasonable Doubt' Debut

By Jem Aswad
New Haven Register
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo celebrate the 25th anniversary of Jay-Z’s iconic debut album “Reasonable Doubt,” the rapper has commissioned multi-disciplinary artist Derrick Adams to create a one-of-one animated digital artwork that recontextualizes the album’s cover, which will be auctioned off by Sotheby’s as an NFT in a special single-lot auction. The collaboration marks the first NFT either has created and offered for sale.

www.nhregister.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jay Z
Person
Damon Dash
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art#Online Auction#Reasonable Doubt#Nft#Sotheby#Variety In Lawsuit#Jay Z Nft Auction#Roc A Fella Dispute#Variety S Newsletter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Arts
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Links With Kareem ‘Biggs’ Burke Following Damon Dash Beef Claims

JAY-Z, Damon Dash and Kareem “Biggs” Burke founded the legendary Roc-A-Fella Records in 1995 under the Def Jam Recordings umbrella and managed to put out dozens of albums, including classics such as JAY-Z’s The Blueprint and Kanye West’s The College Dropout. But friction between the three Hip Hop moguls reportedly...
MusicPosted by
rolling out

Trick Daddy shades Beyoncé and Jay-Z during Clubhouse chat

Trick Daddy is incurring the wrath of the mighty Beyhive after he blasted Beyoncé for having suspect singing skills and said Jay-Z does not belong at the pinnacle of the hip-hop nation. The Miami-born rap icon reportedly made the inflammatory statement during a profanity-laced tirade while on the Clubhouse app...
Musichypefresh.co

DaBaby Wants To Collaborate With Jay-Z

While he may have collaborated with everyone from Kanye West to Dua Lipa, there’s one artist still on DaBaby’s wish list. DaBaby is hoping to secure a feature from JAY-Z on one his records. On Friday, the Grammy-nominated MC took to Twitter to express his desire to collaborate with Hov,...
Celebritiesthesource.com

Jay-Z to Make Over 130K for ‘Reasonable Doubt’ NFT

Reasonable Doubt NFT valued the highest it has ever been at 130K. On June 24, Jay-Z announced that he’d be auctioning off his Reasonable Doubt album cover as an NFT. Sotheby’s Auction House started the bidding war at $1,000, but the worth of the Brookly-bred album NFT cover, titled “Heir to the Throne: An NFT in Celebration of JAY-Z’s Reasonable Doubt 25th Anniversary by Derrick Adams,” skyrocketed to $138,600.
CelebritiesHipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Gets Confused When Asked To Autograph ... A Baseball

A JAY-Z sighting is rare these days, so fans do their best to get a few photos and autographs in whenever he does make an appearance. On Friday (July 10), cameras caught JAY-Z leaving a building in New York City as fans were waiting for him. JAY-Z walked to his...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z Shows Out With Rare Multi-Million Dollar Richard Mille For The First Time

The stars came out this weekend for Michael Rubin's 4th of July party in the Hamptons. The all-white party included guests like Quavo and Meek Mill, but also, Jay-Z. The Brooklyn rapper/mogul and his wife Beyoncé pulled up in style to the function but one thing that everyone is talking about is the timepiece on Hov's wrist. The rapper revealed his multi-million dollar Richard Mille RM 56-01 Tourbillon with green sapphire stones. This is the first time Jay's rocked the timepiece publicly.
CelebritiesBET

BET Awards 2021 Rewind: The DMX Tribute Performers: Then And Now

The BET Awards 2021 ended with a powerful celebration of life. The tribute to DMX was a highlight of the show, with powerful performances from Busta Rhymes, Method Man, Swizz Beatz, Griselda, and Michael K. Williams honoring the late rapper. Through his most famous songs, latest record, and spoken word prayer, the tribute was as raw and beautiful as X himself.
Entertainmentglasstire.com

Sotheby’s Auctions Derrick Adams’ JAY-Z NFT

New York-based auction house Sotheby’s newest bid item is a single-lot animated digital artwork, a Non-Fungible Token (NFT), by artist Derrick Adams. It celebrates the 25th anniversary of Shawn Carter’s — a.k.a. JAY-Z’s — premier album Reasonable Doubt. The auction start date was last Friday, coinciding with the date on June 25, 1996 when the album was released. Bidding continues through July 2 at 10 a.m. ET.
Musicuticaphoenix.net

The Heat Beat: Urban legends: Jay-Z & the Illuminati – By Jess Szabo, Arts Writer

The Heat Beat: Urban legends: Jay-Z & the Illuminati By Jess Szabo, Arts Writer. There are those stories that “everybody” seems to know, but few, if any of those people can prove. We all heard them from a friend of a friend. Today, we probably read them on the link from a link on the internet too. Occasionally, these stories turn out to be true. Most of the time, they are false. They are known as urban legends. Many of these legends center around popular music, including Rap.
MusicPosted by
CinemaBlend

Jay-Z Had A Priceless Reaction When Asked To Sign A Fan's Baseball

Jay-Z has been one of the most prominent names in hip-hop for decades, so it's understandable that when folks see him in public, they'd want an autograph. A recent video of the rapper surfaced that showed he's willing to sign just about anything, though he had a pretty priceless reaction when someone presented him with a baseball to sign.
MusicHipHopDX.com

JAY-Z Shuts Down Rappers' Richard Mille Lyrics With $3M Limited Edition Flex

JAY-Z and Beyoncé allegedly purchased the world’s most expensive car in May and now, the Roc Nation mogul has made yet another indulgent purchase. Over the Fourth of July weekend, Hov and his superstar wife attended Philadelphia 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin’s holiday party. But something on JAY-Z’s wrist inadvertently stole the show.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

JT & Beyonce Had A Bonding Moment At Fourth Of July Party

JT, one half of the Miami-based rap duo, took to Twitter last night to detail a conversation she had with Beyoncé. While keeping conversations under wraps is always nice, that excitement seemed hard for the City Girl to contain. At a star-studded 4th of July party reportedly thrown by none...
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

DJ Clark Kent Reveals Jay-Z Had To Be Persuaded To Make "Reasonable Doubt"

Today, June 25, 2021, marks the 25th anniversary of one of the most highly revered Hip-Hop albums of all time — Reasonable Doubt. Arriving long before Jay-Z minted his status as one of the most popular rappers of all time, Hov's classic debut album debuted at #26 on the Billboard 200 and was greeted with critical acclaim, but commercially, it paled in comparison to the success of the chart-topping albums that Hov is known to brag about. To this day, it's almost unbelievable that the album has only been certified platinum after 25 years.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

Jay-Z Left Puzzled After Woman Asks Him To Sign A Baseball

Jay-Z is among the biggest stars in the world, if not the biggest. There's likely not a place in the world where Jay-Z can go without being recognized. Whether or not you can rap a Jay verse, his face is as recognizable as they come. Over the course of his 25+ year career, he's produced classic albums, built a massive empire, and remains one of the most pivotal forces in the culture today.

Comments / 0

Community Policy