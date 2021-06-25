K-array USA Explains the Benefits of Line Array in Home Theaters

During the Covid-19 pandemic, most offices closed, adapting to a remote, work-from-home lifestyle. Now, it seems people have taken a liking to it, as just 25 percent of employees want to go back to the office full-time. Whether you run a small- or mid-sized business or you used to rent out office space to run your solo business, it's worth considering keeping the work-from-home lifestyle for the foreseeable future. Of course, if you do that, you have to make sure your home is up to snuff to double as an office.