K-array USA Explains the Benefits of Line Array in Home Theaters

cepro.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor more than three decades, K-array, an Italian audio manufacturer based in Tuscany has been developing audio solutions for discerning customers. Using its background in the professional sound market, which often uses line-array technologies for applications that include live music, K-array has migrated into the home market and developed a number of products that can be setup as line-array solutions in residential settings.

