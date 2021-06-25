2 Fla. Girls Found Dead In A Canal, Mother Is Person Of Interest
Two girls, sisters, 7 year old Daysha Hogan and 9 year old Destiny Hogan were found within hours of each others dead in a Florida canal, police have officially named their mother as a person of interest. Not simply because she is their mother and had seen them possibly last but because according to a report their mother performed Baptisms to people in the community in that canal that runs behind the condo that they lived in.wzakcleveland.com